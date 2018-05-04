Ticker
baseball

Comparing the 2018 Diamond Hogs to recent CWS Arkansas teams

Ij0djydh5dde5loaxnre
Arkansas is putting together one of its best seasons ever in 2018.
UA Media Relations
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
FAYETTEVILLE -- HawgBeat ran its inaugural giveaway contest this week, asking subscribers to submit story ideas with the winner receiving a Darren McFadden signed mini helmet.

There were many great submissions, but we decided to stick with the sport that's in season and pick a baseball idea. User "wps88 2.0" suggested we compare this year's baseball team to previous Arkansas teams that made it to the College World Series in 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2015.

Another aspect of the submission was whether or not those teams had as many impact underclassmen as this year's team, with Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin putting up big numbers.

Instead of attacking that idea with a traditional story, HawgBeat opted to take a more graphical approach to really illustrate the differences.

Hfivcp00wjonjaqe2ywy
As you can see in this graph, this year's team is much better in all three slash categories - batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage - than any of the previous four teams that reached the College World Series.
Dvw8nsex4rzc304twiui
With nine regular-season games, the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament remaining, Arkansas already has more home runs than three of its previous College World Series teams. The Razorbacks need only 12 more to surpass the 2009 team and will likely make a run at the single-season school record of 92 set in 2010.
Eq4wuyxkfgg2znmprwnv
Strikeouts have skyrocketed under pitching coach Wes Johnson. Although the Razorbacks are behind last year's record-setting pace, they are still striking out batters at a much higher rate this year than in previous College World Series years.
Ydidqzvahdkeccmgjrys
Comparing stats across multiple years is difficult in college baseball because rules regarding bats and baseballs have led to dramatic shifts in the game as far as it being dominated by hitters or pitchers. To account for that, HawgBeat looked at how Arkansas ranked nationally in batting average, ERA and fielding percentage each year. While previous College World Series teams have had a weakness in one area, this year's team is solid across the board.

To address the underclassman/upperclassman issue, HawgBeat examined each year's team and broke down the at bats and innings pitch by class: freshman, sophomore, junior and senior.

The term "impact player" is arbitrary, so this eliminates having to create a certain criteria for that. In theory, the more at bats or innings a player gets, the more important he is to the team.

Hpp7ytu3thqermbon2dw
Y7qz5ny83viabhu1ujlc
Buc0mcs3zfqtr0vm0o06
The 2018 team is unique in that all four classes have contributed at least 20 percent of all at bats. The Razorbacks' last two College World Series teams have had much more contributions from underclassmen - freshmen and sophomores - on the pitching staff than this year's team, which is the most 50/50 of the five teams despite not having any seniors.
