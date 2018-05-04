FAYETTEVILLE -- HawgBeat ran its inaugural giveaway contest this week, asking subscribers to submit story ideas with the winner receiving a Darren McFadden signed mini helmet.

There were many great submissions, but we decided to stick with the sport that's in season and pick a baseball idea. User "wps88 2.0" suggested we compare this year's baseball team to previous Arkansas teams that made it to the College World Series in 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2015.

Another aspect of the submission was whether or not those teams had as many impact underclassmen as this year's team, with Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin putting up big numbers.

Instead of attacking that idea with a traditional story, HawgBeat opted to take a more graphical approach to really illustrate the differences.