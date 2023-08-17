What's the old adage? The backup quarterback is the most popular guy on campus?

While that isn't necessarily the case for the Razorbacks with third-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson leading the way, it is true that backup Jacolby Criswell is making his presence known in fall camp.

The redshirt junior transferred to Arkansas after playing his first three seasons at North Carolina, where he totaled 18 completions for 204 yards and a touchdown. Though he didn't play much with the Tar Heels, Criswell still managed to showcase his arm talent in his opportunities. That same arm talent has really popped during fall practice, according to new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

"He’s got tremendous arm talent," Enos said. "Like, elite arm talent. He can make throws into windows. I mean, he threw a post the other day like 60-something yards in the air into a breeze. So, he can make some of those ‘wow’ throws that a lot of guys can’t make."

Making throws isn't the only thing the Morrilton native can do. Much like Jefferson, Criswell can extend plays with his legs.

"But when you throw on top of it that he can run, he ran 21 miles per hour plus this summer I believe," Enos said. "He’s a guy that can do them both you know."

The 6-foot-1 quarterback has earned the trust of the coaching staff through fall camp. Should injuries leave Jefferson on the sideline — like it did twice in 2022 — Enos believes Criswell can step in and win a football game, which is something the Razorbacks have lacked in recent years.

"Yeah, we feel really good about Jacolby," Enos said. "I think he’s had a really good camp. He had a really good spring...He’s really smart. Studies the game. We have a lot of confidence in Jacolby and I think he’s going to continue to get better."

Head coach Sam Pittman had good things to say about Criswell following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

"Jacolby had some sparks," Pittman said. "I think Jacolby is going to be a guy you’ll see be a much better player when you have to tackle him. He can run over 21 mph, but he’s got an incredible arm and was very accurate as well."

While he's been commended for his speed, it's Criswell's arm talent that stands out the most in his play, according to redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna.

"I mean Jacolby, he has a cannon," Sategna said. "He wants to throw it deep every time. His intermediate passes are really good, too. We didn’t have him last year so this is my first time throwing with him and stuff. I really like going with him. I’m a deep threat, so I love going with him."

Having a leader as talented as Criswell backing up a preseason Second-Team All-SEC quarterback bodes well for Arkansas' success during the 2023 season. The days of assuming a game is lost because Jefferson isn't playing might just be over for Razorback fans.

Arkansas has 12 fall camp practices down with 13 remaining ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.