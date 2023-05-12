With Arkansas adding five transfers and more roster additions seemingly still possible, the question of whether or not Davis will stick around for another year in Fayetteville has been on the mind of many Razorback fans. So, the Jacksonville native called in to chat with Nabors and Joe Franklin live from Wings Take Out in Little Rock.

A star during Arkansas' Sweet 16 run in March and the vocal leader of Eric Musselman's squad this past season, Davis declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility on March 31.

Most of the time athletes are scheduled guests to go on radio shows, but Arkansas guard Davonte Davis shocked 103.7 The Buzz's John Nabors on Thursday with a surprise call in Nabors' show Out of Bounds.

"I've been training with coach Antonio (Buchanan) right now, one of my former AAU coaches," Davis said. "Right now just training and waiting for a little bit."

Known well for his late night or early morning training session posts on Twitter, Davis is continuing to put in the work that led to him taking the next step as a player in 2022-23.

As an All-SEC Defensive Team performer, Davis also averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and he was second on the team with 87 assists. Davis added a strong shot from behind the arc to his arsenal as a junior, as his 34.6% shooting from three was the best of any regular starter for the Razorbacks.

Davis took his game to another level in the NCAA Tournament, when he averaged 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds across Arkansas' three games against Illinois, Kansas and eventual national champion UConn.

With a decision on whether he will return for his senior season looming, Davis said he will know sooner rather than later what he plans on doing.

"Taking it day by day, really," Davis said. "I will for sure figure it out pretty soon, just knowing that I have to prepare for whatever I'm going to do. So I want to make sure I'm able to prepare the right way. There's not a timeline, but I'll for sure know in a few weeks exactly what I'm going to do."

Four Razorbacks were invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but Davis was not one of them. He can still participate workouts and interviews with any NBA team, but he won't be one of the 78 players at the combine.

Davis is one of four Hogs that have declared for the draft while maintaining college eligibility, joining Jordan Walsh, Louisville transfer El Ellis and Houston transfer Tramon Mark. Those four have until May 31 to decide if they will withdraw their name from the NBA Draft and return for the 2023-24 season.

As of right now, Arkansas has 13 projected scholarship players for the 2023-24 roster, so the four who are in the draft but kept their eligibility can all be welcomed back.