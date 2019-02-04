The Razorbacks are trying to sign a full class of 29 2019 prospects and they have 22 signed so far. Check out where they're at with the remaining seven targets.

Leading up to National Signing Day, the Razorback video staff is releasing extended commentary from the coaches on their new class of 2019 signees. The Hogs kicked things off with 4-star linebacker Zach Zimos out of Houston who signed during the early signing period.

"He's obviously a first-class, unbelievable young man. Great family. You can understand from being around his mom and dad. You look for character when you're recruiting, there's no question. Football talent brings you together in terms of the recruiting process and certainly you look for character, there's not a young man that has better character out there.

"He can run, he has really good speed, he has great body control when he's getting ready to make a play. He can bend very well and he's got a long body, that long body is something we've missed on the edge in some of our blitz packages when we're blitzing out weakside linebacker. I think he'll be another guy we add to our pass rush, which we need.

"He has that intensity and he plays with relentless effort. That's what you have to have to be a great player. You have to strain your body, it's not easy, that's why some people get separated from the game, they can't do it and he dos it naturally. I've had great success developing linebackers, it's my passion and he's going to be coached well. That's what he wants, he wants to grow and mature and I think he's excited about that."