Defensive leaders discuss staying at Arkansas

Arkansas defensive tackle Cam Ball and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. were two of the first players to announce their intentions to return for another season in Fayetteville following a 6-6 regular season this fall.

The duo represents two key players at their respective positions for defensive coordinator Travis Williams, and they will be undoubted leaders on that side of the ball next season.

Given the state of college football today, it was a refreshing point of view in Wednesday's press conference from Ball, a redshirt junior out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta.

"I’m big on loyalty," Ball said. "Arkansas believed in me back in high school when nobody did. Coach (Sam) Pittman did. Coach (Deke) Adams did, so you know, I just, I fell in love with the state of Arkansas. I fell in love with the university, and I want to be a part of the Arkansas Razorbacks, man, no matter (what).

"I was recruited before NIL and all of that stuff. It’s kind of, you know what I’m saying, messed up the game a little bit. It’s cool and all, but I came here to play football, and I love where I’m at, and I have no reason to leave."

Rated a 5.7 three-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school, Ball had a career year this regular season with 42 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sack across 12 games.

While Ball has been a Razorback his entire college career, Sorey transferred in from Georgia prior to last season. As a redshirt junior, he led the team with 89 total tackles while also adding 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and an interception during the regular season.

Sorey said his teammates and Travis Williams, who coaches the linebacker position, were big reasons that contributed to his decision to return to Arkansas.

"For me, I just wanted to be with my coach another year, Coach T-Will, and just be around the guys," Sorey said Wednesday. "You know, that’s really it. My coaches and my teammates."

Another player who announced he will return for the Arkansas defense is linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., who emerged as a starter the second half of the season as a redshirt senior transfer from Marshall. Dix will use his final year of eligibility for the Hogs next year, but he communicated that he's understanding of the 20+ scholarship players who have hit the transfer portal from Arkansas.

"I mean, they have their own personal reasons," Dix said. "I’m never going to knock a guy for doing what I think is best for him, because at the end of the day, we don’t know what’s going on with him and his personal life. Obviously if they’re good players, we’d love to keep them.

"At the end of the day, they’re doing what’s best for them and you’ve just got to respect them. They’re grown men. We look out for one another, we care for one another as teammates. We’re brothers essentially, for real. Whatever they do is up to them. Just hopefully they do what is best for them, they make a smart decision. Then you just wish the best of luck to them."

While the Razorbacks have plenty of work to do with replacing talent via the portal, they have a very solid foundation with Ball at defensive tackle, plus the duo of Sorey and Dix at linebacker.

"We're just building our chemistry day-in and day-out, man," Dix said of him and Sorey. "I think we're going to be the best duo out there on the field next year in college football. So just stay tuned for that, man. But it's been awesome having to play next to him."

Arkansas will take the field one more time in 2024 on Dec. 27 against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.