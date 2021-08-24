Delayed debut awaits speedy WR Crawford

FAYETTEVILLE — The last-minute cancellation of last year’s Texas Bowl probably hit Jaquayln Crawford harder than most.

After sitting out all season, the Oklahoma transfer was set to make his Arkansas debut against TCU thanks to a pandemic-related amendment by the NCAA that made him eligible for the postseason.

Instead, with the buses loaded up and about to head to the airport for the flight to Houston, word came down that the Horned Frogs had COVID-19 issues and the game wouldn’t happen.

“It was a bummer just because of how it happened,” Crawford said. “I got cleared early in the week, so I got to practice with the team for a couple of practices. I was feeling good, starting to get back in that mode…that game mode. I was excited to get out there and just showcase what I could do and bring to this offense.”

It would have been a truly unique reward for what was a long season on the scout team for the former four-star recruit.

However, Crawford said he knew he’d have to sit a year when he entered the transfer portal, so it wasn’t a big deal. He used the year to focus on his game, which included improving his route running and ability to get yards after the catch.