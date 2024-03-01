Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas vs. Murray State series preview

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys preview Arkansas baseball's weekend series against the Murray State Racers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Racers left-handed pitcher and Conway, Arkansas, native Thomas McNabb also joins the show to talk about his return to the Natural State.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

