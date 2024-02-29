Scouting Report: Analyzing the Murray State Racers
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) took care of business in a midweek win against Grambling, but face tougher competition as they get ready to face off against the Murray State Racers (6-2) in a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend.
Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas is coming off a strong week with wins over No. 7 Oregon State, Michigan and an offensive onslaught against Grambling State. The Razorbacks' highly-regarded pitching staff hasn't disappointed in the early-goings of the season, but the offense is still coming along.
"Well, multiple pitches they can throw for a strike and I don’t really think they’re setting a true pattern," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday. "If a guy’s got a good slider, maybe gets ahead of you 1-2 and you’re thinking he’s going to drop a slider on you, busts a fastball by you.
"Got some good changeups. Just a good arsenal. Not just one-pitch strikeout pitch, got a couple there. We’ve got guys that have good arms, mid-90s guys, and they’ve got something to go with it. It’s hard on a hitter and we just kept running them out there, really all week."
The Hogs have faced Murray State five times before Friday's matchup and hold a perfect 5-0 record over the Racers. The two programs last met in a series during the 2021 season, when Arkansas swept all three games in Fayetteville.
Friday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Racers features an ace-on-ace battle between LHP Hagen Smith and RHP Jacob Pennington. Against the Beavers, Smith had a legendary six-inning performance that included 17 strikeouts with only three hits. Pennington was also masterful in his start against ULM, as he tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed.
Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Murray State's stats, along with projected starters, key players, HawgBeat's prediction and more ahead of Friday's game, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.
Statistical comparison
|2023 Stats
|Arkansas
|Murray State
|
Batting average
|
.287
|
.319
|
OPS
|
.877
|
.924
|
Runs per game
|
7.38
|
8.88
|
Home runs
|
7
|
11
|
Stolen bases (success rate)
|
7 (88%)
|
8 (73%)
|
ERA
|
2.70
|
3.73
|
Opponent batting average
|
.187
|
.210
|
Fielding percentage
|
.969
|
.972
Key Players:
3B Carson Garner: .440 AVG, 8 GP, 25 AB, 8 R, 11 H, 13 RBI, 5 HR, 11 BB, 4 K, 1 E, .957 FLD%
RF Jonathan Hogart: .419 AVG, 8 GP, 31 AB, 13 R, 13 H, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 7 BB, 5 K, 1.000 FLD%
CF Dustin Mercer: .333 AVG, 8 GP, 36 AB, 13 R, 12 H, 7 RBI, 2 HR, 4 BB, 6 K, 1.000 FLD%
SS Drew Vogel: .375 AVG, 8 GP, 32 AB, 8 R, 12 H, 7 RBI, 4 2B, 1 HR, 5 BB, 8 K, .931 FLD%
LHP Allen Roulette: 3.48 ERA, 2-0 W/L, 2 GP, 10.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
RHP Alex Elsing: 0.00 ERA, 1-2 W/L, 3 GP, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K
LHP Thomas McNabb: 0.00 ERA, 1-1 W/L, 2 GP, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starting Rotation:
Friday: Junior LHP Hagen Smith
6'3", 225 pounds / Bullard, Texas / Bullard HS
2024 stats: 0-0, 3.86 ERA, 2 GP, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 19 K
Saturday: Junior RHP Brady Tygart
6'2", 215 pounds / Hernando, Mississippi / Lewisburg HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 0.82 ERA, 2 GP, 11.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K
Sunday: Junior LHP Mason Molina
6'2", 230 pounds / Rancho Santa Margarita, California / Trabuco Hills HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 2.08 ERA, 2 GP, 8.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 19 K
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Kendall Diggs, RF
2. Hudson White, C
3. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
4. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
5. Ryder Helfrick, DH
6. Peyton Holt, 2B
7. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
8. Jayson Jones, LF
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
Murray State Projected Starting Rotation:
Friday: Grad. RHP Jacob Pennington
6'2", 205 pounds / Murfreesboro, Tennessee / Oakland HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GP, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
Saturday: Senior RHP Cade Vernon
6'2", 210 pounds / Bowling Green, Kentucky / South Warren HS
2024 stats: 1-1, 6.52 ERA, 2 GP, 9.2 IP, 13 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Sunday: Grad RHP Ryan Fender
6'3", 215 pounds / Crown Point, Indiana / Crown Point HS
2024 stats: 2-0, 3.52 ERA, 2 GP, 7.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 12 K
Murray State Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Drew Vogel, SS
2. Dustin Mercer, CF
3. Jonathan Hogart, RF
4. Riley Hawthorne, LF
5. Garcon Garner, 3B
6. Taylor Howell, C
7. Dan Tauken, DH
8. Parker Estes, 1B
9. Logan Bland, 2B
HawgBeat's Prediction:
Arkansas typically loses a home non-conference game it probably shouldn't, but the Hogs already checked that box during its opening weekend against James Madison. Murray State has some hitters that the Razorbacks need to be aware of, but the Hogs' pitching staff is loaded and should take care of business against the Racers' offense.
The offense continues its momentum from a 21-run game against Grambling earlier in the week to help sweep Murray State at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Prediction: 3-0 series sweep