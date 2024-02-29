The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) took care of business in a midweek win against Grambling, but face tougher competition as they get ready to face off against the Murray State Racers (6-2) in a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend.

Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas is coming off a strong week with wins over No. 7 Oregon State, Michigan and an offensive onslaught against Grambling State. The Razorbacks' highly-regarded pitching staff hasn't disappointed in the early-goings of the season, but the offense is still coming along.

"Well, multiple pitches they can throw for a strike and I don’t really think they’re setting a true pattern," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday. "If a guy’s got a good slider, maybe gets ahead of you 1-2 and you’re thinking he’s going to drop a slider on you, busts a fastball by you.

"Got some good changeups. Just a good arsenal. Not just one-pitch strikeout pitch, got a couple there. We’ve got guys that have good arms, mid-90s guys, and they’ve got something to go with it. It’s hard on a hitter and we just kept running them out there, really all week."

The Hogs have faced Murray State five times before Friday's matchup and hold a perfect 5-0 record over the Racers. The two programs last met in a series during the 2021 season, when Arkansas swept all three games in Fayetteville.

Friday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Racers features an ace-on-ace battle between LHP Hagen Smith and RHP Jacob Pennington. Against the Beavers, Smith had a legendary six-inning performance that included 17 strikeouts with only three hits. Pennington was also masterful in his start against ULM, as he tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed.

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Murray State's stats, along with projected starters, key players, HawgBeat's prediction and more ahead of Friday's game, which is set to start at 3 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.