Last season, only four players outside of Arkansas’ regular starters registered an at bat.

It was an unusually low number of bench contributors for the Razorbacks, who had used anywhere between six and eight additional players in head coach Dave Van Horn’s first 16 seasons at the helm.

A couple of those 2019 bench players will be back this season, but Arkansas has also added several freshmen who are in the mix for playing time. It’s still early, but it at least sounds like the Razorbacks will be a little deeper than they were last year.

“if somebody needs to have a day off or is struggling or has a little issue, I don’t feel like we’ll lose a whole lot,” Van Horn said. “Obviously, if (Heston) Kjerstad goes down, that’s a guy with a ton of experience and a lot of power. As far as the other guys, we can kind of plug a guy in and he’s going to be fine.”

Here is a look at a few Razorbacks who aren’t projected starters to begin the season, but are still expected to have a role in 2020…