FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has fielded one of the most powerful lineups in the country the last three years.

The Razorbacks have hit a whopping 269 home runs since 2017, shattering their previous three-year high of 249 set at the end of the live-bat era, from 2008-10. That total ranks second only to Tennessee Tech (321) nationally over than span and is 39 more than Florida, the closest SEC team.

Although three of its five players who hit double-digit long balls last season have moved on to professional baseball, Arkansas still returns its top two home run hitters - Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin - and four other starters.

A pair of transfers - one from the junior college ranks and one via the portal - and a highly touted freshman have also entered the mix to once again give the Razorbacks a dangerous lineup from top to bottom.

“Our hitters are tough,” pitcher Kevin Kopps said. “I’ve been thinking, ‘Is it normal for them to be hitting this well against us?’ I don’t know. Usually there’s maybe a little bit of a break, but there’s no break in the lineup.”

There is still two weeks until the Feb. 14 opener against Eastern Illinois, but here’s an overview of what head coach Dave Van Horn’s lineup could look like at the beginning of the season…

1. #8 - Braydon Webb - LF

R-Jr. | R/R | 6-0 | 195

McKinney, Texas / McKinney Boyd HS (Grayson C.C.)

2019 (Grayson): 55 games, .450/535/.842, 25 2B, 6 3B, 14 HR, 66 RBI, 28 BB/33 K, 18-20 SB

2. #18 - Heston Kjerstad - RF

Jr. | L/R | 6-3 | 205

Amarillo, Texas / Randall HS

2019: 65 games/65 starts, .327/.400/.575, 13 3B, 1 3B, 17 HR, 51 RBI, 21 BB/65 K, 5-5 SB

3. #10 - Matt Goodheart - DH

Jr. | L/R | 6-1 | 180

Magnolia, Ark. / Magnolia HS (San Jacinto C.C.)

2019: 58 games/51 starts, .345/.444/.517, 16 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 47 RBI, 34 BB/45 K, 5-7 SB

4. #15 - Casey Martin - SS

Jr. | R/R | 5-11 | 175

Lonoke, Ark. / Lonoke HS

2019: 66 games/66 starts, .286/.364/.548, 21 2B, 4 3B, 15 HR, 57 RBI, 30 BB/79 K, 10-12 SB

5. #25 - Christian Franklin - CF

So. | R/R | 5-11 | 185

Overland Park, Kan. / Rockhurst HS

2019: 64 games/58 starts, .274/.361/.413, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 24 BB/66 K, 12-15 SB

6. #12 - Casey Opitz - C

Jr. | S/R | 5-11 | 195

Centennial, Colo. / Heritage HS

2019: 58 games/50 starts, .243/.379/.311, 3 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 38 BB/45 K, 7-7 SB

7. #16 - Cole Austin - 1B

R-Sr. | R/R | 6-2 | 195

Kennesaw, Ga. / Harrison HS (West Virginia/Arizona State)

2019: 10 games/6 starts, .192/.267/.231, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB/9 K

8. #5 - Jacob Nesbit - 3B

R-So. | R/R | 6-0 | 180

Coppell, Texas / Coppell HS

2019: 64 games/61 starts, .255/.333/.344, 10 2B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 26 BB/56 K, 7-10 SB

9. #1 - Robert Moore - 2B

Fr. | S/R | 5-9 | 165

Leawood, Kan. / Shawnee Mission East HS

2019: N/A

