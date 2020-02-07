Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 8 - Jacob Nesbit
Get THREE months of HawgBeat premium coverage for the price of ONE (just $10) w/ promo code NSD3for1 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.
For a FREE overview of who the Razorbacks will likely start in their Feb. 14 opener against Eastern Illinois, as well as a their batting order and other key bench players, click here.
The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns continues with a look at Arkansas' projected 8-hole hitter...
#5 - Jacob Nesbit - 3B
R-So. | R/R | 6-0 | 180
Coppell, Texas / Coppell HS
2019: 64 games/61 starts, .255/.333/.344, 10 2B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 26 BB/56 K, 7-10 SB
This time last year, Nesbit was an unknown redshirt freshman coming off a strong summer performance in the Northwoods League.
Going into his redshirt sophomore season, though, he’s a returning starter who head coach Dave Van Horn is counting on to make a jump offensively.
Nesbit was the Razorbacks’ starting third baseman for all but five games in 2019 and got off to a hot start at the plate, but was the weak link in the lineup in SEC and postseason play.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news