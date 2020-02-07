News More News
Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 8 - Jacob Nesbit

Jacob Nesbit is the Razorbacks' returning starter at third base.
Jacob Nesbit is the Razorbacks' returning starter at third base. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.

For a FREE overview of who the Razorbacks will likely start in their Feb. 14 opener against Eastern Illinois, as well as a their batting order and other key bench players, click here.

The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns continues with a look at Arkansas' projected 8-hole hitter...

#5 - Jacob Nesbit - 3B

R-So. | R/R | 6-0 | 180

Coppell, Texas / Coppell HS

2019: 64 games/61 starts, .255/.333/.344, 10 2B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 26 BB/56 K, 7-10 SB

This time last year, Nesbit was an unknown redshirt freshman coming off a strong summer performance in the Northwoods League.

Going into his redshirt sophomore season, though, he’s a returning starter who head coach Dave Van Horn is counting on to make a jump offensively.

Nesbit was the Razorbacks’ starting third baseman for all but five games in 2019 and got off to a hot start at the plate, but was the weak link in the lineup in SEC and postseason play.

