Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 5 - Christian Franklin
With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.
For a FREE overview of who the Razorbacks will likely start in their Feb. 14 opener against Eastern Illinois, as well as a their batting order and other key bench players, click here.
The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns continues with a look at Arkansas' 5-hole hitter...
#25 - Christian Franklin - CF
So. | R/R | 5-11 | 185
Overland Park, Kan. / Rockhurst HS
2019: 64 games/58 starts, .274/.361/.413, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 24 BB/66 K, 12-15 SB
Head coach Dave Van Horn has a couple of options for the middle of his lineup, but we went with Christian Franklin over Casey Opitz for the 5-hole.
Although both players are expected to make big jumps offensively, HawgBeat believes Franklin’s improvement will be more drastic - the reason being he’s already shown signs of turning it around at the plate.
Arkansas’ powerful offense virtually disappeared during its two-and-out showing at the College World Series, managing just four runs on 13 hits. While his teammates were a combined 9 for 58 (.155) with 21 strikeouts, though, Franklin heated up and went 4 for 7 with a double and no strikeouts.
