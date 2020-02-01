Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 3 - Matt Goodheart
With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.
The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns continues with a look at Arkansas' potential 3-hole hitter...
#10 - Matt Goodheart - DH
Jr. | L/R | 6-1 | 180
Magnolia, Ark. / Magnolia HS (San Jacinto C.C.)
2019: 58 games/51 starts, .345/.444/.517, 16 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 47 RBI, 34 BB/45 K, 5-7 SB
When constructing his lineup, head coach Dave Van Horn said he wants to protect Heston Kjerstad - meaning having someone behind him so opponents won’t pitch around the slugger.
Based on his production in 2019, junior Matt Goodheart seems to be the perfect fit for the spot.
