{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 13:04:43 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 6 - Casey Opitz

Casey Opitz has one of the best arms among catchers in college baseball.
Casey Opitz has one of the best arms among catchers in college baseball. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.

For a FREE overview of who the Razorbacks will likely start in their Feb. 14 opener against Eastern Illinois, as well as a their batting order and other key bench players, click here.

The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns continues with a look at Arkansas' projected 6-hole hitter...

#12 - Casey Opitz - C

Jr. | S/R | 5-11 | 195

Centennial, Colo. / Heritage HS

2019: 58 games/50 starts, .243/.379/.311, 3 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 38 BB/45 K, 7-7 SB

Casey Opitz was one of the best catchers in the SEC last season even though - as he joked - he looked more like a middle infielder.

That’s no longer the case going into his junior season. The Colorado native has added about 25 pounds of muscle this offseason, putting him at 200 pounds. It’s quite a stark contrast to the 158-160 he weighed when Arkansas started recruiting him.

