Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 6 - Casey Opitz
With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.
The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns continues with a look at Arkansas' projected 6-hole hitter...
#12 - Casey Opitz - C
Jr. | S/R | 5-11 | 195
Centennial, Colo. / Heritage HS
2019: 58 games/50 starts, .243/.379/.311, 3 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 38 BB/45 K, 7-7 SB
Casey Opitz was one of the best catchers in the SEC last season even though - as he joked - he looked more like a middle infielder.
That’s no longer the case going into his junior season. The Colorado native has added about 25 pounds of muscle this offseason, putting him at 200 pounds. It’s quite a stark contrast to the 158-160 he weighed when Arkansas started recruiting him.
