News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 13:44:59 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Diamond Hogs' 2020 Lineup Projection: No. 1 - Braydon Webb

Braydon Webb is a junior college transfer and the projected starting left fielder for Arkansas in 2020.
Braydon Webb is a junior college transfer and the projected starting left fielder for Arkansas in 2020. (RJ Hutch Photography/Photos From Baum)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With the 2020 baseball season just around the corner, HawgBeat is previewing Arkansas' projected starting lineup with in-depth player breakdowns.

For a FREE overview of who the Razorbacks will likely start in their Feb. 14 opener against Eastern Illinois, as well as a their batting order and other key bench players, click here.

The PREMIUM series of player breakdowns begins with a look at Arkansas' potential leadoff man...

#8 - Braydon Webb - LF

R-Jr. | R/R | 6-0 | 195

McKinney, Texas / McKinney Boyd HS (Grayson C.C.)

2019 (Grayson): 55 games, .450/535/.842, 25 2B, 6 3B, 14 HR, 66 RBI, 28 BB/33 K, 18-20 SB

Arkansas targeted two junior college prospects to fill the void in its outfield created by the departure of three-year starter Dominic Fletcher.

When Chet Allison slipped to the 24th round of last summer’s MLB Draft, the Razorbacks thought they had their man. Coached by Ron Scott - the father of Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel - at Fresno City C.C. in California, Allison hit .446 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 45 games to earn unanimous MVP honors for the conference.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}