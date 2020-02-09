Fr. | S/R | 5-9 | 165

Leawood, Kan. / Shawnee Mission East HS

2019: N/A

Athletes graduating high school in December of their senior year to enroll in college a semester early has become common in football, but is still a relatively new phenomenon in baseball.

Teams like South Carolina and Florida have had players skip their senior seasons to get a jump on their collegiate careers and now, for the first time, head coach Dave Van Horn is following suit at Arkansas.

Robert Moore graduated from Shawnee Mission East and joined the Razorbacks last month, immediately becoming a frontrunner to start in the infield.

The No. 20 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, according to Perfect Game, Moore has the talent to make such a jump. Van Horn’s only concern was with him fitting in with the team in a short amount of time because he didn’t know anyone in the locker room.

“He doesn’t know anybody, he’s a new guy,” Van Horn told reporters at the start of preseason practices last month. “It’s like when you move as a kid and all of a sudden you’re at a new school. That’s kind of the feeling he has right now. He’s not real comfortable.”