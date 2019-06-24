FAYETTEVILLE — The deadline for MLB Draft picks to sign professional contracts is still more than two weeks away, but Dave Van Horn isn’t sweating it out this year.

In what the veteran coach described as a “pretty amazing” turn of events, Arkansas isn’t expected to lose any of its 2019 signees. The class, which is ranked 11th nationally by Perfect Game, had only three players drafted and Van Horn announced Monday that all of them should make it to campus.

“You always expect to lose one or two,” Van Horn said. “I’ll tell you in a year or two how good it was, but it’s nice knowing we’re going to have a good group of freshmen coming in.”