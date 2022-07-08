Diamond Hogs land fourth Division 1 transfer in UCSB's Jordan Sprinkle

Sprinkle served as the Gauchos' shortstop this past season, and he has a good shot at doing the same as a redshirt junior for the Hogs in 2023 if he makes it to campus. He is a third-year sophomore, meaning he is eligible to be selected in the MLB Draft later this month. Sprinkle is listed as the No. 140 overall draft prospect by MLB.com.

He was part of the 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team along with Arkansas’ Robert Moore and Jaxon Wiggins. He also played for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod Baseball League with former Razorback Matt Goodheart in 2021.

The Palm Springs, California, native hit with a career average of .319 and had 10 homers, 67 RBIs and 51 stolen bases in three seasons at UCSB.

During the 2022 season, Sprinkle hit .286 with 61 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 35 RBIs. He stole 25 bases and walked 31 times compared to 46 strikeouts.

Sprinkle tallied 14 multi-hit games last year, six of which he had three or more hits in. He had 14 errors as shortstop and recorded a .930 fielding percentage on the season.

As a freshman in 2021, he had a slash line of 353/.402/.536 to go with 83 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 32 RBIs. His 26 stolen bases were first in the Big West and No. 15 in the country. Sprinkle earned Big West Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year for his efforts at shortstop.

In 2019, Sprinkle just recorded two plate appearances in three games — resulting in a redshirt season.

Arkansas now has four Division 1 transfers and 14 transfers overall. Click here for the full list.