Arkansas Baseball Offseason Transfer Tracker
Arkansas will likely return just one player from the main starting lineup this past season (Peyton Stovall), which will lead the squad to rely heavily on transfers for next season.
Keeping up with those transfers is not always easy, so HawgBeat has compiled a list of all the players that have announced their intent to transfer to Arkansas.
Batters
Jared Wegner - Graduate OF, Creighton
Wegner, who was first team All-Big East last year, decided to use his extra Covid year to transfer to Fayetteville for his final collegiate season. He should have no issue finding a spot in the Razorback outfield next season. (click here for more on Wegner)
2022 Stats:
181 AB, 62 H, 42 R, 14 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 53 RBIs, 30 BB, 42 K, 11 SB, .343 AVG, .459 OBP, .635 SLG
Tavian Josenberger - Sophomore IF/OF, Kansas
The former Big 12 All-Freshman teamer brings a solid contact hitter and an on-base guy to the Hogs. He posted multiple on-base streaks of 20-plus games during his two seasons as a Jayhawk. (click here for more on Josenberger)
2022 Stats:
210 AB, 58 H, 43 R, 13 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs, 25 BB, 33 K, 11 SB, .276 AVG, .357 OBP, .386 SLG
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news