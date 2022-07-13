Hogs get much-needed catcher commitment from Oklahoma's Hudson Polk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs gained a much-needed commitment at the catcher position from former Oklahoma Sooner Hudson Polk, who said he will be No. 16 for Razorback baseball in his Instagram bio. Previously, Arkansas had no catcher on the roster and just one commitment from Eastern Oklahoma State’s Parker Rowland. Though Polk recorded just 22 at bats in two seasons with the Sooners, he provides the Hogs with a player in a position of need.

As a sophomore in 2022, Polk had five hits, five runs, five RBIs, two doubles, one triple, seven walks and eight strikeouts in 16 at bats. Four of his seven appearances came in the third game of early season series’. He had a .980 fielding percentage behind the plate and was just 1-7 when attempting to throw runners out. During his freshman season in 2021, Polk had two hits, one run, 3 RBIs and a homer in six at bats. He started one midweek game against Texas Southern, where three of his six at bats came from.

