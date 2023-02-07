The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team will have 10 regular-season games nationally televised in the 2023 season. That number is up from the team's eight nationally televised games last year.

Arkansas will play a pair of games on ESPN2, six games on the SEC Network and two games on ESPNU.

The two games on ESPN2 will come on March 24 and 25 when the Razorbacks take a trip to the LSU Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in D1Baseball's preseason top-25.

Of the remaining eight games, three home games will be broadcast on the SEC Network and one will be on ESPNU. The other four will be away games televised on the SEC Network.

All but two of the Hogs' 36 in-state games will be broadcast on SEC Network+ or the ESPN family of networks. Arkansas' series opener against non-conference foe Louisiana Tech on March 10 at Baum-Walker Stadium will not be broadcast due to conflicts with multiple on-campus events and SEC replay requirements, according to the UA.

As it has been in the past, Arkansas’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock will not be televised. This season, the Diamond Hogs will face non-conference foe Lipscomb on May 2 at Dickey-Stephens.

All 17 games of the SEC Tournament (May 23-28) will be on national television, with the first 16 games airing on the SEC Network and the SEC Tournament championship game airing on ESPN2.

Below is the full list of nationally televised regular-season games with times, dates and networks.

March 24 - at LSU - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 25 - at LSU - 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 26 - at LSU - Noon (ESPN2)

April 2 - vs. Alabama - 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 8 - at Ole Miss - 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 14 - vs. Tennessee - 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 20 - at Georgia - 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 27 - vs. Texas A&M - 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

April 29 - vs. Texas A&M - 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

May 6 - at Mississippi State - 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Arkansas' season will begin on Feb. 17 against the Texas Longhorns at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Diamond Hogs were ranked No. 8 in D1Baseball's preseason top-25 poll.