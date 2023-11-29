When No. 7 Duke takes on Arkansas in Fayetteville on Wednesday in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, it will present a historic matchup for two storied programs with a surprising amount of history between them.

It’ll be just their 5th meeting all time, and the Blue Devils’ first trip to Bud Walton Arena – but a lot of tension has been packed into these matchups. Of the four previous meetings between Duke and Arkansas, three have come in the later rounds of the NCAA Tournament. These high-stakes games have created a surprising amount of bad blood between two fan bases that have only faced off a handful of times.

While the Hogs losing three of their last four games has put a damper on the national hype heading into this game, Arkansas fans have prepared accordingly for what will be one of the biggest matchups in Bud Walton Arena’s history – right up there with the 1995 top-ten clash with Kentucky on Super Bowl Sunday and the 2022 upset of No. 1 Auburn that broke the BWA attendance record.

It will be a sellout crowd inside Bud Walton Arena, with a "white-out" dress code already being announced. The UA has also organized a camping system for students to line up in below-freezing temperatures over 24 hours before tipoff. Tickets have been hard to come by, with prices on third-party websites like Seatgeek and StubHub shooting into the thousands of dollars before coming back down to Earth this week.

“We are excited as a program to host such a storied program as Duke,” head coach Eric Musselman said back in July. “It’s a great opportunity for our fans to see a premier game in November. Our players and coaching staff have incredible respect for Duke’s history and current team. What a great early test and challenge for our team prior to SEC play.”

The jab of referring to a big game as your opponent’s “Super Bowl” has become popular online in the last few years, but this might be an instance where the term is accurate. Let’s break down the brief but dense history between these two schools.

1990 Final Four in Denver: Duke wins 97-83

In the first matchup, the Blue Devils dominated the Razorbacks in the Final Four to advance to the national title game. Senior guard Phil Henderson led Duke with 28 points, and the infamous Christian Laettner (see the ESPN 30-for-30 titled I Hate Christian Laettner) added a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Game Highlights

It was the first Final Four appearance for Arkansas head coach Nolan Richardson, and the third in a row and fourth overall for Duke’s Mike Krzyzewksi.

Despite the best efforts of Arkansas guard Todd Day, who scored 27 points, the Blue Devils were simply too much for the Hogs to handle as they scored 51 second half points en route to a double digit victory. In the national championship game, Duke was routed by Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to the tune of 103-73.

1990 Preseason NIT in New York: Arkansas wins 98-88

The following regular season, No. 2 Arkansas got its revenge on No. 6 Duke with a 98-88 win in Madison Square Garden. Duke struggled to contain Arkansas, as six Razorbacks reached double figures. Laettner scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, but the rest of the team struggled as Richardson’s hellish defensive style held the Blue Devils to just 36% from the field.

Game Highlights

“They play a chaotic style and you need your whole team to beat them,” Krzyzewski said after the game. “We didn’t have everyone playing well, not even close. But that was Arkansas’ doing, believe me.”

1994 National Championship Game in Charlotte: Arkansas wins 76-72

Fresh off an SEC regular season title and boasting a 30-3 record, the Razorbacks earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won the Midwest Region. Duke, the ACC champions, earned a No. 2 seed and won the Southeast Region led by star forward Grant Hill.

Historically, Duke has garnered a hated reputation as an elitist, blue-blood school. This narrative was perpetuated in the leadup to the championship game, with a lot of press coverage focusing on how Duke, who had won two of the last three national titles, was the “smarter team” than Arkansas.