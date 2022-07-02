Dylan Hasz Commits, Joins Brother Luke in Arkansas' Top-Ten 2023 Class

Arkansas is continuing to make waves despite the NCAA's summer dead period kicking into effect last Monday, adding the second commitment in the defensive backfield in as many hours yesterday afternoon with Bixby (Okla.) DB Dylan Hasz .

Hasz, who added his offer just under one month ago, announces his commitment off the heels of an official visit that led to him describing Arkansas as "a good place to call home."

That "home" becomes even sweeter for Hasz when you consider that his brother, Luke, figures to be one of Arkansas' highest-touted prospects in the class, boasting a 5.9-rating that is good enough for No. 78 in Rivals' player rankings.

Though Dylan is currently unranked - similar to Christian Ford, who committed to the Hogs just a couple of weeks ago - he will likely be evaluated by Rivals in the near future and bolster Arkansas' ninth-ranked 2023 class.