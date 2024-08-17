E'Marion Harris performing 'beyond expectations' for Razorbacks
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman E'Marion Harris was a top high school recruit in the class of 2022, and his talent is on the cusp of shining through for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2024 season.
Despite his offensive tackle frame at 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, Harris has been working at the left guard position for Arkansas while projected starter Patrick Kutas is relegated to the sideline due to a back injury.
RELATED: Nichols raves about Arkansas offensive line depth
Even with that disadvantage, Harris has earned consistent praise from teammates and coaches alike. Teammate Addison Nichols said the Little Rock native has been unbelievable in fall camp.
"E(‘Marion Harris) has had a fantastic camp," Nichols said on Friday. "He has really bought in, great effort, great execution and he’s someone that you trust playing next to. I feel like we have a room of guys that all want to win, all want to play and are bought in and all can play at a very high level and (E'Marion) is a great example of that.
"Being able to fill in a position that he filled, didn’t ask any questions, didn’t bat an eye, just came in and filled it. Beyond expectations. Extremely proud of him and what everyone’s done so far this camp."
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Harris saw action in six games and did not allow a sack on over 10 pass plays. His most memorable performance came against Kansas in the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he played 76 snaps at right guard and finished with an 85.2 pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus.
"I'll just say he does a great job with fits when we're working, you know, singles and A's and different blocks like that," Nichols said. "He is quick off the ball, gets a good fit, and he chases the crease, and allows me to either get off or take over a block. He just plays fast and plays hard, and he's someone that I don't have to think about."
RELATED: Larry Worth III transitioning well in Arkansas defense
In Arkansas' ideal scenario, Harris will slide back into his depth role as a backup guard or tackle when Kutas returns. But if Kutas' absence is prolonged or he's shaky after his recovery, the Razorbacks can feel better that the drop off at the position won't be large thanks to Harris’ emergence.
"By far the most improved player on this team, or really in my room I should say," offensive line coach Eric Mateos said. "I mean, his level of play right now is extremely high. I mean, he had the best scrimmage probably of anybody in our room.
WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 15th practice of fall camp
"Probably him and Keyshawn Blackstock had their best scrimmages since I’ve been here. And that was really fun to see. Really proud of him. You see it in how he moves. He’s got shoulders back, chest up, chin up. He’s got confidence. He’s gotten his weight back where he wants it. He’s feeling strong."
Arkansas will return to the practice field Saturday in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.