Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman E'Marion Harris was a top high school recruit in the class of 2022, and his talent is on the cusp of shining through for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2024 season.

Despite his offensive tackle frame at 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, Harris has been working at the left guard position for Arkansas while projected starter Patrick Kutas is relegated to the sideline due to a back injury.

Even with that disadvantage, Harris has earned consistent praise from teammates and coaches alike. Teammate Addison Nichols said the Little Rock native has been unbelievable in fall camp.

"E(‘Marion Harris) has had a fantastic camp," Nichols said on Friday. "He has really bought in, great effort, great execution and he’s someone that you trust playing next to. I feel like we have a room of guys that all want to win, all want to play and are bought in and all can play at a very high level and (E'Marion) is a great example of that.

"Being able to fill in a position that he filled, didn’t ask any questions, didn’t bat an eye, just came in and filled it. Beyond expectations. Extremely proud of him and what everyone’s done so far this camp."