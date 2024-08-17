PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

E'Marion Harris performing 'beyond expectations' for Razorbacks

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman E'Marion Harris was a top high school recruit in the class of 2022, and his talent is on the cusp of shining through for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2024 season.

Despite his offensive tackle frame at 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, Harris has been working at the left guard position for Arkansas while projected starter Patrick Kutas is relegated to the sideline due to a back injury.

Even with that disadvantage, Harris has earned consistent praise from teammates and coaches alike. Teammate Addison Nichols said the Little Rock native has been unbelievable in fall camp.

"E(‘Marion Harris) has had a fantastic camp," Nichols said on Friday. "He has really bought in, great effort, great execution and he’s someone that you trust playing next to. I feel like we have a room of guys that all want to win, all want to play and are bought in and all can play at a very high level and (E'Marion) is a great example of that.

"Being able to fill in a position that he filled, didn’t ask any questions, didn’t bat an eye, just came in and filled it. Beyond expectations. Extremely proud of him and what everyone’s done so far this camp."

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Harris saw action in six games and did not allow a sack on over 10 pass plays. His most memorable performance came against Kansas in the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he played 76 snaps at right guard and finished with an 85.2 pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus.

"I'll just say he does a great job with fits when we're working, you know, singles and A's and different blocks like that," Nichols said. "He is quick off the ball, gets a good fit, and he chases the crease, and allows me to either get off or take over a block. He just plays fast and plays hard, and he's someone that I don't have to think about."

In Arkansas' ideal scenario, Harris will slide back into his depth role as a backup guard or tackle when Kutas returns. But if Kutas' absence is prolonged or he's shaky after his recovery, the Razorbacks can feel better that the drop off at the position won't be large thanks to Harris’ emergence.

"By far the most improved player on this team, or really in my room I should say," offensive line coach Eric Mateos said. "I mean, his level of play right now is extremely high. I mean, he had the best scrimmage probably of anybody in our room.

"Probably him and Keyshawn Blackstock had their best scrimmages since I’ve been here. And that was really fun to see. Really proud of him. You see it in how he moves. He’s got shoulders back, chest up, chin up. He’s got confidence. He’s gotten his weight back where he wants it. He’s feeling strong."

Arkansas will return to the practice field Saturday in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

