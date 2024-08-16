PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football

Nichols raves about Arkansas offensive line depth

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
An injury to starting left guard Patrick Kutas seemingly exposed what could be viewed as a lack of depth on Arkansas' offensive line early in fall camp, but redshirt sophomore center Addison Nichols said Friday that he's not concerned at all about the depth at his position group.

Led by first-year position coach Eric Mateos, the Arkansas offensive line has consistently featured the same four starters in Kutas' absence with different names rotating at left guard.

Nichols holds down the middle at center, Joshua Braun is at right guard, Michigan State transfer Keyshawn Blackstock is right tackle and San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona Jr. is left tackle on the first team offense.

VIDEO: Addison Nichols, Larry Worth III fall camp press conference

While Mateos admitted that the Razorbacks' 13 scholarship offensive linemen is a low number, he also said they have walk-ons playing on a scholarship level. Speaking with reporters Friday, Nichols seemed a little tired of hearing about his group's lack of depth.

"A big thing for me is, you know, all these teams and all these players are talking about depth and we're lacking this, lacking that," Nichols said. "That's something that I don't feel like we have a problem with here. I feel like we have a room of guys that all want to win, all want to play, and are all bought in, and all can play at a very high level."

A transfer from Tennessee, Nichols is one of the names that has seen time at left guard. Nichols was primarily a guard in his reserve role for the Volunteers last season, but it's looking like he'll be Arkansas' starting center this fall.

RELATED: Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 15 - Depth Chart, Video, Notes

"Being able to really focus down on one position and kind of hone in specifically on that has been great," Nichols said. "Obviously you got to do what you got to do for the team, and being able to go back and forth and be able to do that has been a good opportunity for me to obviously learn left guard again and help the team as much as possible. But overall, it’s been fantastic being able to be under Coach Mateos and Coach (Sam) Pittman, two of the greats.

"Obviously Coach Pittman being a legendary offensive line coach and Coach Mateos making a name for himself and will go down as one of the greats in my opinion. It’s been something that has been unbelievable for me. Never thought I’d be in this situation with them and extremely blessed and thankful for the knowledge I’m able to get from them at all the positions and aspects."

With Blackstock and Carmona being the starting tackles for a majority of fall camp and Braun being a returning Second Team All-SEC performer at guard, the only question mark for the starters is left guard with Kutas out. Redshirt junior Amaury Wiggins was there for a bit, but it's redshirt sophomore E'Marion Harris who is the leader in the clubhouse right now.

"He's had a fantastic camp," Nichols said of Harris. "He he's truly been unbelievable. He has really bought in, had great effort, great execution, and he's someone that you trust playing next to."

ALSO READ: Larry Worth III transitioning well in Arkansas defense

Other names battling for spots include Syracuse transfer Joe More at tackle and fifth-year senior Ty'Kieast Crawford, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury.

According to Nichols, this year's Arkansas offensive line is the closest he's ever been a part of.

"I think that we have one of the best chemistry rooms in the in the country," Nichols said. "We all get along. We all do everything together, and that really helps when we're playing ball. And it helps with the depth as well because we trust each other.

"And like I said, I don't think we have a problem with depth at all. Everyone wants to play. Everyone is bought in, and everyone trusts each other. And yeah, I can't say anything bad about our chemistry at all."

WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 15th practice of fall camp

A 6-foot-5, 329-pound native of Norcross, Georgia, Nichols said he's even be okay with the offensive line subbing guys in and out just like the defensive line does.

"If we have the opportunity to be able to get some fresh guys in as well and they've earned that opportunity to play, why not?" Nichols said. "It’s better for us. It gives us time to get a breather. It give other guys an opportunity to go out and play ball. I feel like some schools don’t really give people that opportunity.

"Once you’re a 2 you don’t really get to play at all. You just practice, practice, practice. You maybe get in late in the fourth quarter. But being able to give guys a chance to get out there and play ball. Some guys are practice guys and some guys are game guys. They could go out there and have a fantastic game and you’d really never know unless you give him a shot to go out there. So there’s a lot of benefit and opportunity for us being able to rotate guys and have depth, which we do have."

Arkansas will return to the practice field Saturday in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

