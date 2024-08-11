The Razorbacks held their first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday at Razorback Stadium, and Mateos said his group needs to get in better shape. As they continue to work towards that, the hope is that a solid group of eight or nine offensive linemen will emerge as the contributors for this season.

"I maybe make things too complicated or too complex and Coach Pittman has always, his specialty is being able to take the complex and make it simple," Mateos told reporters Friday. "So I need that from him. He’s able to take something that’s really complex and he can cut down all the extra fat and make it simple, that way I can coach it better to our kids. I get that from him, I can relay that to our kids and man, it’s just a huge, huge value for him. If I didn’t have him, I’d probably be somewhere coaching inside zone not as good today as I did."

Head coach Sam Pittman contributes his wealth of knowledge to the o-line group, which is led by first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos. As Mateos is pushing the guys to strain in the trenches each day, Pittman is helping simplify the message.

Arkansas wrapped up its 10th practice of fall camp Saturday, and the team continued to try different looks on the offensive line as the coaching staff searches for more depth up front.

"I’m not scared to mix it up, I think guys have to be ready to play," Mateos said. "I told the guys that I’m going to play the guys that deserve to play. I think there’s a notion that you can only play five o-linemen. I’ve had a couple times in my career where I’ve had six starters, seven starters in my brain where guys are rotating because you want to play the guys that deserve to play, especially in the day and age where a guy could transfer just like that.

"I don't want to ruin my own o-line depth that we’ve worked really hard to get just because I never play a guy on a Saturday. So, we have seven, eight, nine guys that are playing at a really high level and it’s been really fun to watch."

An injury early on in camp to starting left guard Patrick Kutas (back) has forced Mateos to get different looks at Kutas' spot. For the majority of reps when the media has been present, redshirt junior Amaury Wiggins has stepped up at both left guard and center, while starting center Addison Nichols has also received looks at left guard.

RELATED: Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 10 - Depth Chart, Video, Notes

"It’s given other guys opportunities to rep and it’s never a problem to have too many centers to play," Mateos said of Kutas' injury. "What you’re doing is, you want to give different centers reps working with the one quarterback. Because the worst situation is when the starting center might go down in a game, and you’re looking and what does the TV camera always pan to, right? The backup center getting snaps with the first team quarterback.

"We’re trying to make that a non-issue if it ever did happen. So, it’s been really fun watching those guys with different styles, different leadership styles. We all have to get better at being more loud with our communication and understand that we’re going to be in some hostile environments. So, that’s got to improve but I’ve been really happy with all the guys repping at center."

Two spots that seem to be locked down are left tackle and right guard, as Fernando Carmona Jr. and Joshua Braun both have been mainstays at those two spots, respectively. Mateos did make it clear that nothing is set in stone, though.

ALSO READ: Braun aiming to uphold Arkansas offensive line standard

Returning linemen Ty'Kieast Crawford and E'Marion Harris are also both in the hunt for a starting spot. Pittman said prior to camp that Crawford, a fifth-year senior, could challenge for a starting guard spot, but a minor ankle injury early in camp set him back, according to Mateos.

"He's still dealing with that," Mateos said. "And so that's held him back a little bit. But Ty'Kieast is right there in the mix. With that 8, 9 number I'm talking about is guys like, 'Hey, we can count on these guys.'"

A redshirt sophomore out of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, Harris received very high praise from his position coach Friday. HawgBeat spotted Harris briefly playing at first team left guard during pass protection drills at Saturday's practice, but he's mainly been second team left tackle.

"By far the most improved player on this team, or really in my room I should say," Mateos said. "I mean, his level of play right now is extremely high. I mean, he had the best scrimmage probably of anybody in our room. Probably him and Keyshawn Blackstock had their best scrimmages since I’ve been here. And that was really fun to see. Really proud of him.

"You see it in how he moves. He’s got shoulders back, chest up, chin up. He’s got confidence. He’s gotten his weight back where he wants it. He’s feeling strong. You’re just seeing the maturity of him being a third-year guy. And that’s an under-rated thing. It’s usually that third year where guys, you know, I’m not going to say the phrase, but you know what or get off the pot, right? You can tell he’s taken that step. So I’m really proud of him."

WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 10th practice of fall camp

Another name to watch is the oldest player in the room — Syracuse transfer tackle Joe More. The sixth-year senior spent his first four seasons at Richmond and played in just three games last season at Syracuse due to injury.

"He’s one of the guys who’s done a great job of making the most of an opportunity when it’s presented to him," offensive guard Josh Braun said. "He came in in the summer off of an injury, went through the summer battling that, rehabbing it back and really excelled throughout the first half of fall camp. I’m excited to see what he can do throughout the season. I’m excited to see what ends up happening with him."

More has taken a majority of his snaps at second team right tackle, but he did spend a few days up with the first team offense in place of projected starter Keyshawn Blackstock, a transfer from Michigan State.

RELATED: Carmona, Blackstock bringing edge to Arkansas offensive line

There is still a lack of scholarship players on the offensive line, though, as the Hogs have just 13 scholarship o-linemen on this year's roster.

"We’d like to be at minimum three deep on scholarship-wise," Mateos said. "We’re lucky that we’ve got two kids that are playing like scholarship guys in (Tim) Dawn, who was a scholarship player for me at Baylor, and Brooks Edmonson. Those guys are playing at a higher level so we’re probably a little lucky this year.

"Obviously, we’d like that number to be somewhere around 17, 16 or 17. Just the way it shook out, guys leaving. Maybe guys that didn't fit into the room or the new culture. When you go get three transfers, it’s not like three more are excited to come in. There’s only five spots so when you’re talking to number five or number six or seven, guys that would come in and play as a transfer or a JUCO signee. They are not going to be chomping at the bit."

Arkansas will take the day off Sunday before resuming practice Monday in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.