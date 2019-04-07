East Texas 3-star WR Ja'Lynn Polk "Taking it Slow" After Arkansas Official
New Readers: Subscribe to HawgBeat now to get five months for 3.99/mo (60% off)
The Razorbacks hosted five visitors for the first weekend of 2020 official visits, four from the state of Texas and one from Louisiana, a commit, 3-star corner Jamie Vance. The first to leave town after his visit was Lufkin Panther Ja'Lynn Polk, he was hosted by sophomore wide receiver Mike Woods.
“The visit was real good,” Polk said. “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed Coach Stepp, Coach Traylor and Coach Morris. It was amazing. Being at Coach Morris’ house, enjoying the time and all being together, him treating us like we were family, that was the best part.”
Recruited by Traylor and Stepp, Arkansas was the second Division-I program to offer the Rivals 3-star. He was offered in July of last year, after Illinois, and he was heavily slept on until after his junior season ended. He was then offered by Houston, Nevada, Baylor, Kansas, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, Arizona and SFA.
He's visited Houston and Arkansas already this spring. His stock has shot up since showing out on the camp and 7 on 7 circuit so far this spring.
Arkansas's official visits overlapped with Chad Morris's second spring game as the Head Hog and Polk liked what he saw and saw how he could fit in on the Hill.
“It was real nice,” Polk said. “I see a lot of stuff they have improved on and I feel like I can be a part of that.”
The East Texas 3-star gave a lot of good reasons for why he would pick Arkansas but as far as a decision goes, he says he's taking it slow. Despite not making a decision yet, it's clear Arkansas is the leader, he hasn't set up official visits anywhere else yet and wants to make a decision before his senior season begins.
“The fans, the community, the population, they all come together,” Polk said. “They are like a team really, all one for Arkansas. I am going to take it slow. I am just working it out now. I am going to see. Before (the season) for sure.”
A huge factor for a lot of prospects is how familiar and comfortable their family feels with the staff and who they're sending their child off to live with and learn from. Needless to say, that won't be a problem for Polk.
"My family loves it, they love it more than me,” Polk said. “For real.”
Arkansas gained a second wide receiver commit Saturday leaving one, maybe two, spots open for receivers in the 2020 class.
Check out the HawgBeat Big Board Wide Receiver Trending Stocks to see who is trending up for the Hogs and who is fizzling out.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.