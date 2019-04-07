New Readers: Subscribe to HawgBeat now to get five months for 3.99/mo (60% off)

The Razorbacks hosted five visitors for the first weekend of 2020 official visits, four from the state of Texas and one from Louisiana, a commit, 3-star corner Jamie Vance. The first to leave town after his visit was Lufkin Panther Ja'Lynn Polk, he was hosted by sophomore wide receiver Mike Woods.

“The visit was real good,” Polk said. “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed Coach Stepp, Coach Traylor and Coach Morris. It was amazing. Being at Coach Morris’ house, enjoying the time and all being together, him treating us like we were family, that was the best part.”

Recruited by Traylor and Stepp, Arkansas was the second Division-I program to offer the Rivals 3-star. He was offered in July of last year, after Illinois, and he was heavily slept on until after his junior season ended. He was then offered by Houston, Nevada, Baylor, Kansas, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, Arizona and SFA.

He's visited Houston and Arkansas already this spring. His stock has shot up since showing out on the camp and 7 on 7 circuit so far this spring.

Arkansas's official visits overlapped with Chad Morris's second spring game as the Head Hog and Polk liked what he saw and saw how he could fit in on the Hill.

“It was real nice,” Polk said. “I see a lot of stuff they have improved on and I feel like I can be a part of that.”