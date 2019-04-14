It's been a long time coming for East Texas offensive tackle Ty'kieast Crawford but he finally called the Hogs on Sunday afternoon after his official visit at Arkansas. He becomes the sixth commit of the 2020 class; the Hogs nearly doubled their commitment total in one official visit weekend.

"Coach Traylor is from the 903, Coach Morris is from the 903, so it’s family," Crawford said. "When I visit, I am leaving family to come back to family so it is like home.”

Last year, the Hogs had roughly 15 early official visits, six of which turned into commitments later on. The Arkansas staff is finding more success early with this 2020 class even though the team went 2-10 in 2018, a testament to their strong recruiting ability. Though all six commits are 3-stars, several of them can push the envelope for a 4th star in their senior seasons.