Efficient shooting night pushes Arkansas past Pacific

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) scooted by the Pacific Tigers (3-3), 91-72, behind an efficient shooting night in all three phases of the game.

Led by forward Adou Thiero's 23 points, the Hoop Hogs shot 31-of-52 from the field, 9-of-21 from three and 20-of-25 from the charity stripe. All seven Razorbacks that played scored and only one (Karter Knox) failed to convert a field goal attempt.

"How about this? And you’re saying that Bob, (Thiero) ain’t taking 20 shots," head coach John Calipari said after the game. "He’s scoring 19 on 10 shots. Today, it was 8 for 10, but what he’s done is he’s matured. He’s in better shape. He’s stronger. He’s better with the ball because he’s stronger. He’s a better player."

Most notable is Arkansas' 42.9% shooting from distance, which comes one game after shooting 10-of-23 (43.5%) against Troy. Prior to that, the Razorbacks were 11-of-43 (25.6%) combined from beyond the arc in games against Lipscomb and Baylor.

"But you do know, since Baylor — when we started 0 for 9 — after that through this game, I think we’re at 45, 46% of our 3s," Calipari said. "We’re at a high number. We just, you know, we’re a little bit confused and weren’t as confident as we needed to be. But they’re shooting the ball better."