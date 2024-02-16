Whipping winds and chilly February weather were strong for Arkansas' (1-0) season-opening win against James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, but a united offensive approach kept the Hogs hot enough to secure the 6-4 comeback victory inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

Led by two-hit outings by third baseman Jared-Sprague Lott and right fielder Kendall Diggs, the Razorbacks racked up six runs on nine total hits.

"After we went down 3-0, we stayed pretty calm and we just wanted to chip away one batter at a time and just do whatever we could to get ahead," Sprague-Lott said after the game. "The home run was just a great moment. A lot of fun rounding the bases and getting back to the dugout with the rest of the guys."

Eight of Arkansas' nine batters reached base on either a hit or a walk, and catcher Hudson White added a left-field bomb in his first game as a Hog.

"I mean, I’d say he did a pretty good job at leadoff," head coach Dave Van Horn said after the game. "He struck out his first at bat, he homered his second at bat. I couldn’t tell you after that, but I think he walked maybe. But, you know, he’s going to hit second or third in the order probably most of the year, maybe fourth.

"Him hitting that home run there, I think he was frustrated with his first at bat because he’s one of those guys, he doesn’t strike out looking. He might strike out, but he’s going to work at it, he’s going to foul off pitches and make you work for that. You could just tell how frustrated he was, so it was good to see."