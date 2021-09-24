FAYETTEVILLE — After a one-year hiatus, the Southwest Classic is returning to its usual home of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.

The annual matchup between Arkansas and Texas A&M moved from the neutral site last season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the Aggies were due to be the “home” team, they hosted the game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Although Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek initially said he wanted Texas A&M to make a return trip to Fayetteville in 2021, that ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

At the time of the decision to have the game back at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, a source in the UA athletic department told HawgBeat that had the 2021 game been moved to Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the contract with AT&T Stadium would have been extended another two years.

That contract currently goes through the 2024 season and both schools have indicated they’d like the series to become a traditional home-and-home when the deal expires.

Head coach Sam Pittman said he understood the situation, but admitted to the media that he didn’t feel great about playing at Texas A&M’s home stadium last year and not getting the game in Fayetteville this year.

“I believe that if we’re in this stadium that we’re hard to beat because of our fans,” Pittman said. “Listen, everybody will think, ‘Oh, Coach is throwing out excuses.’ No, I’m not. We haven’t even played the game yet. I feel very confident we can go in and play well at the Dallas Cowboys stadium, I do. But would I rather have them in here? Yes.”

The location of the game is much less of a concern to the players, some of whom are from the Lone Star State and are excited to play in front of their friends and family.

It is also a cool experience for the team after their trip to NRG Stadium in Houston for the Texas Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the TCU program last December, in addition to losing the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.

“Honestly not playing there in Dallas Cowboys stadium last year, we're excited to get back in there,” linebacker Bumper Pool said. “We love that stadium, so I think it's going to be a great atmosphere."

Here are a few other notes and tidbits ahead of Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff between No. 16 Arkansas and No. 7 Texas A&M…

The Streak

Despite being owned by former Arkansas standout Jerry Jones, AT&T Stadium hasn’t been kind to the Razorbacks in recent years.

After winning the first three games in the agreement, all of which came when Texas A&M was a member of the Big 12, Arkansas has lost nine straight games to the Aggies - including six at “Jerry’s World.”

If the Razorbacks lose a 10th straight game to Texas A&M, it would be their fourth-longest losing streak to a single opponent in school history, breaking a tie with a 9-game losing streak to Florida.

t-1. Texas - 14 games (1894-1932)

t-1. Alabama - 14 games (2007-current)

3. Texas - 12 games (1939-50)

t-4. Florida - 9 games (1995-2013)

t-4. Texas A&M - 9 games (2012-current)

It would be understandable if that added extra pressure to Arkansas players, but it doesn’t sound like they’re letting it weigh on them too much.

"It's never fun to hear, but you've just got to take it one game at a time,” offensive lineman Ty Clary said. “You can't go out there and play because we've lost however many in a row. You are going out there to win this one.”

On the flip side, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said his players aren’t overconfident because of that streak. A big reason for that is the fact many of the games have gone down to the wire.