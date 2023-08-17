Entering his third season as the starting quarterback for Arkansas, KJ Jefferson is shaping up to be one of the best quarterbacks not just in the SEC, but in the nation this fall.

Jefferson has recorded at least 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air and 650 rushing yards in back-to-back season, and he also owns the second and third best single season completion percentage marks in school history.

The media voted Jefferson preseason Second-Team All-SEC and all signs point towards him having another great season, but first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Jefferson is far away from reaching his full potential.

"Man, what a really, really smart player," Enos said Thursday. "He’s obviously talented as everybody in here knows. But he’s off the chart from an intellectual standpoint as far as understanding football and every day I think he’s growing.

"I really do, I think he’s got a whole ceiling and I don’t think he’s come close to reaching it yet. So I’m very excited for him this year and then into the future."

Entering his redshirt senior season in Fayetteville, Jefferson will be running Enos' offense for the first time. While some of the scheme has carried over from the offense Kendal Briles ran for three seasons at Arkansas, a lot of it is new and Jefferson has picked it up quickly.

"He’s doing a really good job I think of understanding our run game and when things are not going to be good," Enos said. "Or, on the flip side of that, understanding that this might be a better play based off the structure over here and he’s doing that at the line of scrimmage.

"And then also his ability to help us in some of our five and six man protections, getting us on the correct blitzers. He’s grown a lot in those areas and has really come a long way. I feel really, really good about him. He’s a really smart, smart young man."

One thing Jefferson has always excelled at has been decision making. He's thrown just 10 interceptions through four seasons with the Razorbacks and his career completion percentage is 65.6. Enos said Jefferson just has great instincts.

"Early in the spring he would say, ‘Coach, I was thinking about … And I was thinking about …' I talked to him," Enos said. "I said, ‘Listen, you’re smart, you have great instincts. Trust them. If you’ve got something you think is right then you’re probably going to be right so just do it. If you’re wrong we’re going to fix it later. I think he’s really kind of taking to that and he’s being more decisive with some of those decisions."

With Enos bringing a more pro-style offense, Jefferson will be lining up in formations that are new to his Razorback career. Going under center will happen much more often and that's something Enos said helps develop someone as a passer.

"I believe in the offseason they should train under center a lot because I think when you’re under center it makes you more aware of your timing, your rhythm and your balance on your drops," Enos said. "I think a lot of these young players now don’t play under center ever when they’re young.

"I do think that’s a disservice for these quarterbacks coming up because I feel that’s where you really, really learn and build a foundation of balance, rhythm and timing on passes. And then you should transition back into the shotgun because that’s great as well. But I think it’s much easier to transition back than it is to transition forward."

Jefferson's ability to sit in the pocket seems to have progressed and Enos said Jefferson could even get by as a true drop-back passer. His athleticism is what puts him over the top as one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks.

"He’s, like I said, has got great eyes, anticipation, great arm talent," Enos said. "But man, this guy is a big, really, really natural runner. He’s got great vision. He sets up blocks. He’s a tremendous athlete.

"I think we’re going to find a nice, good balance between letting him do the things he can do with his arm, and also I’ll obviously rely on him to do the things with his legs. At the end of the day, to make us the most efficient offense we can be to help our football team win. He’s a really good athlete."

Enos has coached some great quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush and former Hog Brandon Allen, but he said Jefferson could end up being better than all of them.

"I've been very impressed with his ability to anticipate and throw to guys before they're open and make them open," Enos said. "His ball placement has been really good this camp. You can tell he's really worked hard in the offseason. I think KJ has the ability to be as good as anybody I've ever coached, and I've coached some good ones."

Arkansas wrapped up its 12th practice of fall camp Thursday and 13 remain ahead of the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.