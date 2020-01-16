News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 15:12:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Eric Musselman previews huge home matchup versus No.10 Kentucky

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

The Razorbacks will be playing in front of a sellout crowd 3 p.m. on Saturday in Bud Walton as they welcome No.10 Kentucky. Eric Musselman previews the matchup among many other topics in his pregame press conference.

ICYMI:

GAMER: Whitt leads Arkansas over Vanderbilt with career-high
Whitt, Chaney throw wrench into Vandy's game plan
Whitt sends notice to SEC: Hogs have scoring trio, not duo

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}