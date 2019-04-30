New Arkansas head coach has been talking to a lot of national media and recently talked to Andy Katz on his March Madness 365 podcast. He put a bow on his career at Nevada, recapped why Arkansas was the right move for him and looked ahead to his roster for next season.

On Taking the Job at Arkansas

"This opportunity felt great. From a family perspective, you dig in and do research on Fayetteville, and then the on-court stuff," Musselman said. "Also, who you work for and how you fit with them and the vision. The rich tradition and all the great players. Arkansas is a really, really good job. The facilities that we have are better than many of the NBA places I was at. There were a lot of reasons why it felt right for us."

On What He Sees on the Roster Now

"I think the first thing is Coach Anderson did an incredible job here. They have a national reputation of playing hard and really getting after it. We have a lot of pieces that are back, it's a really young team, a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so we have a lot of guys that gained experience and hopefully ones that will take a big leap next year. We have Jalen Harris, at the point guard, he is going into his junior year, Isaiah Joe is an incredible shooter, a next-level scorer, he's going into his sophomore year, Desi Sills is going into his sophomore year. We have Mason Jones who can play the two or the three and he's a guy who can really score the ball, he's going into his junior year.

"And then we have a group of guys like we had at Nevada who can play multiple positions. We have Adrio Bailey, who is going into his senior year, and Reggie Chaney will be a sophomore, Gabe Osabuohien will be a junior, so we have these guys that will have to play the three, the four, and when we go small, the five. Right now, we don't have a five man and we might not be able to have one so we might have do what we did at Nevada for 3-4 years and play small forwards or power forwards at the five. What we don't want to do is make the recruiting mistake of just filling a hole and then you're stuck with a piece that might not fit long-term. So, we have work to do on the roster but we have some guys on the roster we're really, really excited for as well."

Check out the projected scholarship distribution for next season here.

On Recruiting High Schoolers v. Transfers v. JUCOs at Arkansas

"We really didn't have many JC guys at Nevada, the transfers were obviously huge, we only had two grad transfers though, a lot of them sat out and we were able to work with them and build, most of them were power-5 transfers, and I think that'll still be a big part of any program, even Kansas is going for transfers now. But there has to be an adjustment because when you're at a place like Arkansas you're able to recruit 4 and 5-star players. We want to aggressively do that. At Nevada we did have some big PAC-12 commits, in four years we had three really incredible young pieces so we're going to put the time in, there has to be a big time commitment by the head coach as well as your assistant coaches and we have to do that, we will do that."

On Scheduling

"When you play in these conferences, having spent time at ASU and LSU, you want to win as many non-conference games as you can, but you still want to challenge yourself. A program that is middle of the road in a tough conference against the mid-majors who get in, it can be one non-conference game that gets you into the tournament. We want to spend a ton of time studying what can get us into the tournament if it's not an automatic bid and I think you have to have that mentality. We don't have a lot of flexibility this year but certainly, going forward, we want to continue the same thought process and really challenge our team in non-conference."

