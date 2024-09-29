The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) stumbled in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 21-17 loss Saturday to the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After coming in at 23rd overall following Week 4, the Razorbacks fell four spots to No. 27 off the back of the loss to Texas A&M in ESPN’s FPI this week.

For the second game in a row, Arkansas' offense showed rare signs of life thanks to poor blocking, a strong Texas A&M run defense and a poor showing by quarterback Taylen Green. The former Boise State transfer completed 23-of-41 (56.1%) passes for a touchdown, interception and 279 yards.

Defensively, Travis Williams' unit kept the Aggies at bay for the majority of the contest. A broken-coverage passing score in the first quarter by Texas A&M and a failed red zone stand after Arkansas' offense fumbled in its own territory were the only touchdowns allowed until the fourth quarter.