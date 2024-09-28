PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Self-inflicted mistakes hurt Arkansas offense in Texas A&M loss

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL194ZGF5bm5TVDdJP3NpPXI2Qm9nVFk5Y0szV01OZFo/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

ARLINGTON — For the second week in a row, Arkansas' offense was hogtied by self-inflicted wounds in a 21-17 loss to No. 24 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

After scraping by with a 10-point road victory at Auburn last Saturday despite three turnovers and three allowed sacks, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's unit failed to correct its mistakes, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

"It’s frustrating because I didn’t feel like it was any better than it was a week ago," Pittman said after the game. "Difference is we had 10 more (points) last week, four less this week. So, it certainly feels different."

RELATED: What Sam Pittman said about another one-score loss

Pittman pointed to protection problems causing timing issues for Green and his receivers against the Tigers a week ago, and not much seems to have changed after multiple days of practice.

"As far as the result on the field, didn’t really look a whole lot different I didn’t think," Pittman said. "Again, if it’s something new, now you can correct it. But, there wasn’t a whole lot of new out there that we hadn’t seen."

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas began the game with the second-fastest opening scoring drive in Southwest Classic History — a 1:11 minute sequence that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa — which gave the impression that the Razorbacks had some fireworks in store for Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's defense.

Throughout the remaining 58:49 minutes of game time, Arkansas accumulated 385 total yards of offense (well below its average of 524.0 per game) with two turnovers and a 5-for-15 (33.3%) mark on third-down plays.

The Aggies' vaunted defensive front seven recorded nine tackles for loss, broke up seven passes and generated eight quarterback hits and two sacks on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. Pittman put it simply following the loss: Arkansas wasn't winning its one-on-one blocking matchups.

RELATED: Highlights from Arkansas' 21-17 loss to Texas A&M

"Early in the game, we were getting — well, a bunch of the game — we were getting beat one-on-one," Pittman said. "And then what happens, you start getting that way — they really didn't do anything different. So it wasn't like we were turning them loose, it was just we were having a difficult time blocking them. Then what happens, especially when you start the game like that, your quarterback gets happy feet and sometimes validated and sometimes probably not, tries to get the ball out faster."

Green, a transfer from Boise State, ended his day 23-of-41 (56.1%) from the pocket with a touchdown and interception, and recorded a season-low six rushing yards on 13 carries. Green wasn't alone on the struggle bus, as SEC rushing leader Ja'Quinden Jackson was held to 37 yards on the ground with a score.

RELATED: Social media reacts to Arkansas' 21-17 loss to No. 24 Texas A&M

"I think it just got away from us because we weren’t having great success on third down running the football," Pittman said. "We just weren’t having a lot of success on the ground. So, certainly the point of that is Taylen being able to run the football out of the pocket and some of those undesigned runs. But no, we came in, I thought Bobby had a really good plan and Eric and those guys, of running the football. We weren’t having very much success."

Up next, Arkansas will face No. 5 Tennessee at Razorback Stadium on Saturday. That game will kick off at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9zZWxmLWluZmxpY3RlZC1taXN0YWtlcy1odXJ0LWFya2Fuc2Fz LW9mZmVuc2UtaW4tdGV4YXMtYS1tLWxvc3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGc2VsZi1pbmZsaWN0ZWQtbWlzdGFrZXMtaHVydC1h cmthbnNhcy1vZmZlbnNlLWluLXRleGFzLWEtbS1sb3NzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMw NzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK