It was more of the same head coach Eric Musselman and company on Saturday, as the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) dropped their third-straight conference game — this time to the Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) 90-68.

Arkansas came out of the gates sloppy, and by the under-12 timeout found themselves down 25-9. The Hogs would go on a bit of a run after using a zone defense, but still trailed at the break 46-33.

The second half didn't go much better, as the Razorbacks trailed by as many as 25 in the second half.

Layden Blocker was the leading scorer for the Razorbacks, finishing with 14 points. As a team, Arkansas shot 37.7% from the field and 33.3% from three.

Joseph Pinion was a bright spot for Arkansas, as he finished with 12 points and two rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

Fans on social media were understandably frustrated, and reacted accordingly.