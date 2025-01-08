How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) got blown out in their Southeastern Conference opener to Tennessee last weekend, and they now have to turn the page quick as the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) come to Fayetteville on Wednesday.
The Rebels enter the contest after a 63-51 win over Georgia in their SEC opener Saturday. Offense wasn't a high point in that game — Ole Miss shot just 41.3% from the field — but the Rebels used stout, physical defense to power past the Bulldogs, who knocked off Kentucky on Tuesday night.
"Ole Miss is one of those teams that is really tough," Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Tuesday. "They recruit to their system. Another game in which we’re going to have to be more physical than them. We’re going to have to obviously do a better job on the offensive glass."
Speaking of the rebounding battle, Arkansas will need to shape up and in a big way for Wednesday's game. The Razorbacks were outrebounded by Tennessee, 51-29, and gave up 24 offensive boards that the Volunteers scored 16 points off of.
Ole Miss is not as prevalent on the glass, as the Rebels only average 35.2 rebounds per game compared to Tennessee's 39.8. But the Hogs will need to rebound from a poor effort if they hope to secure their first SEC win.
Wednesday's game will be the two programs' 87th meeting all time. Arkansas holds a sizable 52-34 advantage, and is 18-11 in games played in Fayetteville. The Rebels won the last matchup, 77-51, but Arkansas has still taken nine of the last 12 from Ole Miss.
Ole Miss is led by second-year head coach Chris Beard, who was a rumored candidate for the head coaching position at Arkansas before John Calipari was hired. Beard has amassed an overall record of 32-14 and is 8-11 in the SEC.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Bud Walton Arena/Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)
TV/Stream: ESPN2/WatchESPN (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
