The Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) are set to host the Fayetteville Regional as the No. 5 national seed in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium.

While the first squad the Diamond Hogs will face is the 4-seed Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, the Fayetteville Regional also features the 2-seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, which will begin regional play against 3-seed Kansas State.

Led by Conference USA Co-Coach of the Year Lane Burroughs, the Bulldogs (44-17) won their conference with an 18-6 record in league play this year. Louisiana Tech made a run to the CUSA Tournament title game, but fell short against Dallas Baptist, 17-10, on Sunday.

"You’re going to have to bow up and face great arms against Arkansas," Burroughs said Monday. "I don’t know if there is such thing as a good or bad draw, there are only 64 left playing and they are all pretty good. The fact we are still playing is what matters."