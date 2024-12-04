Fernando Carmona Jr. to return for Arkansas

The Razorbacks received positive news Wednesday, as starting left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. announced via his "Pin and Pull" podcast account on Instagram that he will return in 2025 for his redshirt senior season with Arkansas.
Carmona transferred to Fayetteville from San Jose State prior to the 2024 season, which was his fourth year of college football. He started all 12 regular season games at left tackle for first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Las Vegas was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on two occasions this season. He earned the honors after the season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff for helping the Hogs rush for 279 yards against the Golden Lions. Carmona was also honors after helping pave the way for 434 yards of total offense in the Oct. 5 upset win over Tennessee.
According to Pro Football Focus, Carmona logged a career-high 834 regular season snaps for the Razorbacks this year. He posted a 67.5 overall grade with a 73.6 mark in pass blocking.
Nicknamed "Junior," Carmona was an Honorable Mention All-Mountain West left tackle in 2023 after starting all 12 regular season games for San Jose State and finishing with an 81.5 PFF grade in 2023. He was praised all spring and during fall camp for his leadership.
"Fernando, he’s on the offensive side, I like to watch that kid," defensive coordinator Travis Williams said Aug. 21. "You’re talking about a leader. I like to watch that kid lead those guys, lead the offensive linemen."
Fernando Carmona Jr. Arkansas Bio
SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Sept. 2, 2024, Oct. 7, 2024)2024 Honorable Mention Preseason All-SEC (CFN)
2024 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR) Started during a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Started in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Started against Texas (Nov. 16) … Started in a loss to Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Helped pave the way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) while not allowing a single sack, during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26) …Started in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after paving the way for 434 yards of total offense in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Started in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Started in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played an integral role in helping Arkansas rush for 200-plus yards in its first three games of the season … Started in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Started on the Arkansas offensive line at Oklahoma State, paving way for 648 yards of total offense (Sept. 7) … Earned SEC Offensive lineman of the week honors after a season-opening win over UAPB (Sept. 2) …Started at left tackle while paving way for 279 rushing yards and 408 yards of total offense in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
At San Jose State2023 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE):Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference honoree … Started all 12 regular season games on the offensive line, guiding San Jose State to a co-regular season Mountain West Championship … Played a total of 765 snaps and finished the season with an overall grade of 81.5 per PFF … Logged a pass block grade of 81.0 and a run block grade of 78.9 … Allowed just two sacks in 424 pass blocking snaps … Anchored a San Jose State rushing attack that ran for 233 yards in regular season finale vs. UNLV … Blocked for two San Jose State players who both eclipsed over 800 rushing yards on the season … Helped running back Kairee Robinson rank third nationally in rushing touchdowns (18) and fourth nationally in yards per carry (7.13) in 2023 … Allowed the Spartans to gain over 100 rushing yards in 10 games, including five games with 200+ total rushing yards and one game with 300+ total rushing yards.
2022 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN):Started all 12 games at left tackle … Recorded 809 offensive snaps … Allowed just three sacks in 569 pass blocking snaps … Earned his first collegiate start against Portland State (Sept. 1) … Earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.
2021 (FRESHMAN): Redshirt season … Appeared in one game, making his collegiate debut against Southern Utah (Aug. 28).
HIGH SCHOOL: Played for head coach Eric Capetillo at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Nev. … Lined up at tight end, receiving second-team All-Sunrise League honors in 2019 … Finished season with 13 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown … Also played basketball and tennis.
PERSONAL: Son of Fernando and Gail Carmona … Father, Fernando, was an All-Western Athletic Conference first baseman for Utah in 1985 … Brother, George, was a long snapper for UNLV in 2016 … Birthdate: July 8, 2002.