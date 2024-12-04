Fernando Carmona Jr. to return for Arkansas

The Razorbacks received positive news Wednesday, as starting left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. announced via his "Pin and Pull" podcast account on Instagram that he will return in 2025 for his redshirt senior season with Arkansas.

Carmona transferred to Fayetteville from San Jose State prior to the 2024 season, which was his fourth year of college football. He started all 12 regular season games at left tackle for first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Las Vegas was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on two occasions this season. He earned the honors after the season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff for helping the Hogs rush for 279 yards against the Golden Lions. Carmona was also honors after helping pave the way for 434 yards of total offense in the Oct. 5 upset win over Tennessee.

According to Pro Football Focus, Carmona logged a career-high 834 regular season snaps for the Razorbacks this year. He posted a 67.5 overall grade with a 73.6 mark in pass blocking.

Nicknamed "Junior," Carmona was an Honorable Mention All-Mountain West left tackle in 2023 after starting all 12 regular season games for San Jose State and finishing with an 81.5 PFF grade in 2023. He was praised all spring and during fall camp for his leadership.

"Fernando, he’s on the offensive side, I like to watch that kid," defensive coordinator Travis Williams said Aug. 21. "You’re talking about a leader. I like to watch that kid lead those guys, lead the offensive linemen."

