Film Breakdown: What Arkansas is getting in 2023 LB commit Everett Roussaw
One of a few players to commit to Arkansas' 2023 class back in January, linebacker Everett Roussaw chose the Razorbacks over Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia Tech and others.
Here is a breakdown of his junior film to give you an idea of what kind of player the Razorbacks are getting in the three-star prospect from Georgia...
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.