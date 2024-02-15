First pitch moved up for Diamond Hogs' season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to impending weather conditions, first pitch between No. 3 Arkansas and James Madison on Opening Day at Baum-Walker Stadium has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, on SEC Network+.
Opening Day's first pitch was previously scheduled for 3 p.m. An updated schedule for the season-opening weekend series between the Razorbacks and Dukes is below:
Friday, Feb. 16 – 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
Saturday, Feb. 17 – 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)
Sunday, Feb. 18 – 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)
Monday, Feb. 19 – Noon (SEC Network+)
Note: Some info from Arkansas Athletics.
