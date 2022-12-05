The Arkansas Razorbacks had five players earn AP All-SEC honors Monday.

Sophomore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was a unanimous first-team AP All-SEC selection after he placed second in the conference with 1,426 rushing yards on 219 carries. Sanders scored 10 times on the ground and also added 28 catches, 271 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Elsewhere on the first-team was center Ricky Stromberg, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last week. For the 2022 season, Stromberg was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 4 center in the nation and the top center in the SEC.

On the defensive side of the All-SEC First Team was linebacker Drew Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama and immediately made an impact. The Denton, Texas, native racked up 103 tackles in 12 games, with 13.5 of those for loss.

Sanders also finished the year with 10 sacks, which is tied with Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. for first in the SEC. Sanders' 103 tackles were good for third in the conference.

The All-SEC Second Team featured two of Arkansas' offensive linemen, Dalton Wagner and Beaux Limmer. Wagner finished the season grading out as the No. 21 tackle in college football with a grade of 79.7. Limmer graded out as the ninth-best guard in the nation according to PFF, with a 79.8 grade.

Here is how the AP All-SEC teams turned out: