Arkansas is hosting more than 50 2020, 2021 and 2022 visitors this weekend and Chad Morris and staff are hoping to get some commits added to the two they already have in the 2020 class. Though not recruiting as well early as the top half the the SEC, the Hogs aren't very far off pace and once commitments start rolling in, especially with official visits starting in a month, they'll get them in waves. The question everyone's asking right now is who will be the first of this massive group to commit after Saturday's prospect visit:

Martavius French, Whitehaven 4-star linebacker, has been cryptically tweeting that it's about time to shut things down. Considering he's visited Arkansas several times and the Hogs just hired a former Whitehaven Tiger on to coach the defensive line, French seems like a very likely candidate to commit at this point and he's told Rivals that the Hogs are the team to beat. If he doesn't commit this weekend, fans could be waiting it out until the end of summer for his decision.

Though Lufkin 3-star wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk hasn't given any indication that he's ready to make a decision, he has reciprocated his Arkansas interest a lot and he has a very good relationship with the staff. There are several schools holding off on offers right now, making Arkansas's interest that much more meaningful since they've been on him for a while. He says he's visiting Baylor at the end of March but once he finds home, he wants to focus on the one school and become familiar with it. Read more from Texas analyst Sam Spiegelman who caught up with Polk ahead of his visit.

Any time you get an offered in-state prospect on the Hill there's a chance they walk off as a committed future Razorback. The Razorbacks were first to offer Jonesboro standout DE/LB Jashaud Stewart and his recruitment is still heating up. Stewart is doing the camp circuit and taking visits this spring. He recently visited Memphis, Mississippi State and he picked up a new offer from Kansas, but I don't expect this one to get away from the Hogs.

Same thing here with Bryant High School DE/LB Catrell Wallace. He's an absolute must-get in this class and each time he comes back on campus, the likelihood that he commits goes up. He's picked up new offers from LA Tech, ULM and Houston since the new year.

Cousin of Arkansas's 4-star quarterback signee KJ Jefferson, Janari Dean is an athlete on both sides of the ball and is being recruited to play running back for the Razorbacks. He was just here for an unofficial visit at the end of January but wanted to come back for this much bigger event. Two weeks after his unofficial, Dean picked up an offer from Alabama. He said he wants to continue to take visits, but there's nothing stopping him from committing and then taking visits after, like wide receiver commit Ze'Vian Capers has been doing.