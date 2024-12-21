Florida transfer defensive end signs with Arkansas

Florida transfer defensive end Justus Boone has signed with Arkansas, the team announced Saturday.

A 6-foot-4, 266-pound redshirt junior, Boone totaled 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Boone finished the 2024 season with a 68.4 defensive grade, a 73.0 run defense grade and a 63.1 pass-rush grade on 138 snaps.

Boone didn't play during the 2023 season because of an ACL injury, but appeared in 13 games in 2022 and racked up 24 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

