Florida trio comes to camp with 1 Arkansas offer, leaves with 2

Among a group of more than 100 high school athletes, a trio of prospects from Florida stood out at Arkansas’ football camp Friday.

Only one of them had an offer from the Razorbacks coming into the day, but another will head home to the Sunshine State with Arkansas on his growing list of suitors.

Wilky Denaud, a 2023 defensive end out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll, was the Razorbacks’ main target in the group and probably the primary reason they included Fayetteville on their tour across the south, as special teams coordinator Scott Fountain has been recruiting him hard.

“He was definitely one of the reasons I came up here,” Denaud said. “He’s talking to me constantly - I’d say we talked about once or twice a week. He’s just asking me how I’m doing, how is life going, all those things. I feel like it’s a good relationship between me and him.”