News surfaced Monday evening that former Arkansas running back Alex Collins has tragically died at the age of 28-years-old.

The Baltimore Ravens, who Collins played for in 2017-18, confirmed the news with a statement via their official Twitter account.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the statement said. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Collins, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was involved in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. For full details on the accident, you can visit the Broward County Sheriff's Office official report.