Former 4-star DB leaves Arkansas, enters portal

Defensive back Devin Bush is the latest Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit from New Orleans announced his decision Monday afternoon on Twitter. He is the Razorbacks’ 11th player to leave the program via the portal since November and the third since Saturday’s win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Part of Arkansas’ loaded 2019 signing class, Bush turned down offers from the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas and others to sign with the Razorbacks.

However, since arriving in Fayetteville, the 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has struggled to find his way into the Razorbacks’ two-deep depth chart.

After appearing in four of Arkansas’ first five games as a true freshman, Bush actually entered the portal and seemed to be on the way out. Following the firing of Chad Morris and hire and Sam Pittman, though, he changed his mind and withdrew his name.

Battling injuries, Bush appeared in just three games his second season with the Razorbacks. Over his first two years, he played 14 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

This season, he was eventually moved from corner to safety, but the change did not help him get on the field much. He played just 47 defensive snaps - and none on special teams - this year, with most of them (19) coming against UAPB. That proved to be his final appearance in an Arkansas uniform.

Bush follows wide receiver Kendall Catalon - who will play his super senior season elsewhere - and fellow New Orleans product and defensive back Nick Turner as Razorbacks to enter the portal on Monday.

Other Arkansas players to enter the portal since late in the season including running back Josh Oglesby, defensive tackle Solomon Wright, kicker Vito Calvaruso, defensive tackle Andy Boykin, linebacker J.T. Towers, defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, wide receiver Darin Turner and offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. (Offensive lineman Jalen St. John briefly entered, as well, but withdrew his name the next day.)

The latest entry into the portal puts Arkansas at 83 scholarships for the 2022 season, according to HawgBeat’s unofficial chart. However, that number doesn’t include unsigned safety commit Myles Rowser or any of the four remaining undecided seniors. It’s worth noting the Razorbacks could still sign five more players - from the high school/junior college ranks or the portal - in their 2022 class, as well.