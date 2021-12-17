HawgBeat's Projected 2022 Arkansas Football Scholarship Distribution

HawgBeat will continue to update this as news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the offseason, until the final 85-man scholarship list is finalized for 2022.

It is usually difficult for coaches to get down to that limit with normal roster turnover from year to year, but the transfer portal and pandemic-related eligibility relief granted to lose who played in 2020 make it that much more difficult.

Unlike last season, players who use that eligibility relief to come back for an extra senior season will count toward the 85-man limit. That means if someone like Bumper Pool or John Ridgeway opts to return to school in 2022, he would take up a scholarship spot.

It is also worth noting that the classifications listed for each player treat the 2020 season as a normal year. For those players, who would technically be eligible for the extra COVID year, we denoted them with a symbol.

It is unclear how the bonus year impacts players who redshirted that season. For example, tight end Collin Sutherland redshirted in 2020, but that year doesn’t count toward eligibility if he chooses. He also hasn’t appeared in a game this season, so could this year count as a redshirt year and he still have four years to play? HawgBeat has reached out to the NCAA for clarification, but for now, those players are denoted with a different symbol.

(NOTE: HawgBeat's 2021 scholarship distribution chart is still three shy of 85. If we finalize that, it could impact the list below, as well.)