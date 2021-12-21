Redshirt freshman OL enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Within hours of one Arkansas offensive linemen withdrawing his name from the portal, another has made the decision to leave the program.

On the heels of Jalen St. John announced he’ll remain with the Razorbacks, fellow 2020 signee Ray Curry Jr. popped up in the portal, Rivals has learned.

The news comes just a day after head coach Sam Pittman told reporters that Curry would not be traveling to the Outback Bowl for undisclosed reasons, but that he believed he’d be back with the team in the spring.

Curry is the eighth Arkansas player to enter the portal since the start of the season. Running back Josh Oglesby was the first, doing so in November, with defensive tackles Solomon Wright and Andy Boykin, kicker Vito Calvaruso, linebacker J.T. Towers, defensive back Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and wide receiver Darin Turner joining him since the end of the regular season.

St. John, a four-star signee in 2020, was the eighth player to leave, as he entered the portal Monday, but he decided to withdraw his name and return to Arkansas on Tuesday.

The loss of Curry is not as significant as St. John would have been, though, as he has been buried on the depth chart the last two years and never appeared in a game.

A 5.5 three-star prospect, the Memphis native originally committed to Missouri over offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas and several others.

However, with Barry Odom getting fired at Missouri and getting hired as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator and Brad Davis joining Pittman’s staff in Fayetteville, Curry flipped to Arkansas during the early signing period.